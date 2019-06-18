In Com Staff June 18 2019, 4.40 pm June 18 2019, 4.40 pm

Vijay Prakash is one singer, whose voice sounds unique and different from others. Hailing from Mysuru, the singer has lent his voice for many Indian languages that include Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi and Urdu. The singer has also sung in the compositions of AR Rahman, Ilayaraja, Harris Jayaraj, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Sathya, GV Prakash, Ghibran and others. The tall singer is very busy having his concert tours. Recently, after one of his concerts in the USA on the 12th of May, the day was announced as Vijay Prakash Day. This indeed is a matter of pride and happiness not just for the singer, but also for the nation.

Vijay Prakash recently completed his tour of the USA and the UK. He had his music program in Charlotte, North Carolina on the 12thof May and afterwards, he came to know that the day was announced as Vijay Prakash day. Sharing his delight on this prestigious honour, Vijay Prakash was quoted as saying, “It was a great crowd that day and it was overwhelming to see the number of Kannadigas in attendance there. The kids there not only knew the old songs but also recognized and sang along some of the new numbers like Yethake and Open The Bottle”.