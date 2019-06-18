Entertainment

Dia Mirza gets her first ever tattoo, check out what it says

Bollywood

First photos from Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's wedding

  3. Regional
Read More
back
AR RahmanCharlotteConcordGhibranGV PrakashHarris JayarajhindiIlayarajakannadaKannadigasmalayalamMarathiMysuruNorth CarolinaOpen The BottleSathyatamilteluguTrending In SouthukUrduusaVijay PrakashYethakeYuvan Shankar Raja
nextAshwin Saravanan is overwhelmed with the response to Game Over, details plans for his next film

within