image
  3. Regional
Singer Vijay Prakash's father Vidwan L Ramasesha passes away in Mysuru

Regional

Singer Vijay Prakash's father Vidwan L Ramasesha passes away in Mysuru

Vidwan L Ramasesha was 72 and was known as Junior Balamuralikrishna in music circles

back
deaddeathDiedfather.Trending In SouthVidwan L RamaseshaVijay Prakash
nextHarish Kalyan’s next with director Sanjay Bharathi titled Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale

within