Singer Vijay Prakash's father Vidwan L Ramasesha passes away in Mysuru

Ace singer Vijay Prakash's father, Vidwan L Ramasesha passed away at Mysuru, on Sunday! A carnatic vocalist, Vidwan L Ramasesha was 72. Having been influenced by his father - L Lakshmipathi Bhagavatha, he began performing at the tender age of 10 itself but had to give up singing about 15 years back, due to age-related issues. He has performed in concerts all over India as well as in concerts outside our country too. A well established and revered performer, Vidwan L Ramasesha has been decorated with a number of awards, including the title of Gaana Kaala Kasthuri.

A source close to the family states, "The bereaved family are awaiting the return of Vijay Prakash from the USA, to perform the final rites." The funeral is expected to take place on Tuesday, once Vijay Prakash returns as he is currently touring the USA for a concert. In a chequered career, Vijay Prakash has sung in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi movies. He has also sung in Marathi and Urdu and has also won a number of awards. Vidwan L Ramasesha was also known as Junior Balamuralikrishna in music circles, for he had such a strong command over the art, his diction, literature and his soulful singing!

Vijay Prakash is very popular among TV audiences for being a judge on a number of reality singing competitions. He has also won a number of awards, including State government awards. Early in his career, Vijay Prakash has also worked as a composer in Kannada movies. Apart from Indian movies, Vijay Prakash has also worked on the backing vocals for about 25 foreign movies. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and pray for Vidwan L Ramasesha's soul to rest in peace...