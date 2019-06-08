In Com Staff June 08 2019, 7.18 pm June 08 2019, 7.18 pm

Vishnupriya Ravi is a musician based out of Chennai. She has sung in a few film songs in Tamil and Telugu. She also rose to fame with a number that she sung in Mahesh Babu’s twenty-fifth film Maharshi under the composition of Devi Sri Prasad. She had crooned the song Everest Anchuna with another singer Vedala Hemachandra. Vishnupriya has also sung in Hip Hop Adhi’s composition. In an interview, she spoke about how she came into the industry and also the songs that she has been a part of.

It is a little strange how she got into the world of playback singing. She said, “My dad was getting his hair cut in a barber’s salon when he heard an announcement on the radio about a singing contest. Since I was free then having finished my college, I applied. Although I did not win the contest, music composer Siddharth Vipin who was one of the judges, liked my voice and gave me an opportunity to sing a small piece in Idharkuthaanae Aasaipattai Balakumara. From then on one song led to others and here I am as a full-fledged playback singer.”