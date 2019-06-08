Vishnupriya Ravi is a musician based out of Chennai. She has sung in a few film songs in Tamil and Telugu. She also rose to fame with a number that she sung in Mahesh Babu’s twenty-fifth film Maharshi under the composition of Devi Sri Prasad. She had crooned the song Everest Anchuna with another singer Vedala Hemachandra. Vishnupriya has also sung in Hip Hop Adhi’s composition. In an interview, she spoke about how she came into the industry and also the songs that she has been a part of.
It is a little strange how she got into the world of playback singing. She said, “My dad was getting his hair cut in a barber’s salon when he heard an announcement on the radio about a singing contest. Since I was free then having finished my college, I applied. Although I did not win the contest, music composer Siddharth Vipin who was one of the judges, liked my voice and gave me an opportunity to sing a small piece in Idharkuthaanae Aasaipattai Balakumara. From then on one song led to others and here I am as a full-fledged playback singer.”
On how she entered the Telugu industry, Vishnupriya said, "My first break in Telugu happened in Dhruv which was the Telugu remake of Thani Oruvan under Hip Hop Adhi's composition. Later on, Devi Sri Prasad sir once called me for a recording and that time I did not know it was for Mahesh Babu sir's film. He was satisfied with my voice and gave me a chance in Chitralahari too". Vishnupriya is more excited about having performed the Maharshi song in front of a huge crowd which had Mahesh Babu sitting in the front. As regards her singing in Tamil, she had sung in films like Ambala, Kadavul Irukaan Kumaru and Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuthu. She has also done a few covers of popular Tamil songs. Her upcoming song includes a number in Hippi composed by Balamurali Balu.