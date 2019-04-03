Singha: Meghana Raj croons for the first time in husband Chiranjeevi's film

In Com Staff April 03 2019, 7.49 pm April 03 2019, 7.49 pm

It is well known that Chiranjeevi Sarja is all set to be seen in his next film Singha. This film is now in the post production stage and the anticipation for this film is hitting the roof. The first song from the movie is already out and audiences gave it quite a big thumbs up. Now, some more interesting news has come across about another song from the film! Chiranjeevi Sarja’s wife Meghana Raj will be crooning a number for this film! It indeed will be one special project for her hubby!

Talking to a leading daily, Meghana - an actor and singer said she is quite excited about this project. “For the first time ever I’ve crooned a ditty for my hubby Chiru’s (Chiranjeevi Sarja) upcoming flick Singha. The song is a full-on local mass number, called Whatte Beautiful Hudgi and is replete with Mandya haida kind of lyrics and pronunciation.” She went on to tell the daily, “This was a wholly different genre for me, but I’m glad it all turned out well in the end. In fact, Chiru kept pulling my leg because I was struggling with pronouncing the words right.” She also shared that the experience was very memorable.

Touted to be a commercial film, it has been produced by Uday Mehta. Chiranjeevi Sarja will be seen as the lead hero. Aditi is playing the lead heroine while Ravi Shankar will be seen playing the antagonist. The film’s cinematography is being handled by Kiran Hampapura. Stay tuned for more updates!