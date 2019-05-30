Sirkazhi Sivachidambaram's tenants try to usurp property, turns into police case!

In Com Staff May 30 2019, 8.30 pm May 30 2019, 8.30 pm

Sirkazhi G Sivachidambaram is a renowned singer who predominantly specialises in Carnatic music, besides being a playback singer in films. He is the son of famous singer late Sirkazhi Govindarajan, who has sung numerous songs in films. An alumnus of Madras Medical College with a post graduate in medicine, Sivachidambaram is a Dean at the Perambalur Government Medical College and also holds the Padma Shri. On Tuesday, the Chennai Police arrested five people who tried to usurp Sivachidambaram’s property in Virugambakkam, Chennai.

Sivachidambaram has a property in Ilango Nagar, Virugambakkam, Chennai, which he had rented out to an assistant director by the name of Muthu Perumal, aged 28. Apparently Siva, a friend of Muthu Perumal, also stayed in the same premises who works at the Koyambedu vegetable market. Sivachidambaram had asked Muthu Perumal and Siva to vacate the house but the duo did not comply with the singer/doctor’s request. Sivachidambaram had also employed a guard by name Raja to monitor the happenings in the premises, as he was not too comfortable with the behaviour of the tenants.

On Tuesday night Raja informed Sivachidambaram that Muthu Perumal and Siva had brought in three of their friends and they were hatching a plan to take hold of the property of the singer. They were also having a liquor party at the house. On hearing this, Sivachidambaram immediately lodged a complaint with the Virugambakkam Police. Based on the complaint, a team led by Arokia Prakasam - Assistant Commissioner of Police and Sivakumar - Inspector with the Virugambakkam Police Station, reached the said house in question and arrested the assistant director Muthu Perumal, his friend Siva and three others - Raja, Veeraiah and Sounder. They were later produced in the court and remanded to judicial custody. The police are investigating the case. Sivachidambaram is hopeful that justice will prevail and he will get back his house.