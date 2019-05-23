Sita director Teja has a strong response to the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha

In Com Staff May 23 2019, 4.37 pm May 23 2019, 4.37 pm

Director Teja is known for the characterization of strong women in his movies. Many of his movies including his latest Nene Raju Nene Mantri and Nuvvu Nene, Chitram and Nijam, have women characters who are not just eye candy but are strong and powerful, with lots of conviction. This can be expected from his upcoming release - Sita, too. This movie, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas in the lead, is hitting screens on May 24. The movie's promotional posters and trailer have been well received and the expectations are high for this movie's release. However, there are a few sections of the society, mainly Hindu outfits like the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), which are demanding that Sita's release be put on hold as the movie would hurt Hindu religious sentiments.

However, director Teja has taken a strong stance and given a fitting response to these detractors. In a recent media interaction, director Teja said, "Sita has already cleared the Censor certification and it wouldn't have done so if there were any problematic scenes in it. We will not be held back by such people who make false claims without any base!" There are also reports which state that some outfits demanded a special screening of Sita for them to decide if the movie was good to be released. Director Teja has replied to them stating that he would not hold any special screenings for these people and that they can watch the movie when it releases in the theatres.

Sita, said to be a romantic drama, also stars Sonu Sood, Mannara Chopra, and Abhimanyu Singh as part of the cast and will have Payal Rajput in a special dance number. This movie, presented by AK Entertainments and produced by Gopalakrishna Paruchuri, Venkateswara Rao Paruchuri & Teja, has music by Anoop Rubens, cinematography by Sirsha Ray and editing by Venkateswara Rao Kotagiri. Teja also expressed that he was sure Kajal would be getting a number of awards for her performance in Sita. Kajal herself had stated in a recent media interaction that Sita would be a depiction of the modern day woman. Have you booked your tickets for the movie yet?