Sita trailer: Kajal Aggarwal's film is the same old story packed in a shiny new gift wrap

May 10 2019, 11.57 pm

It is already known that Kajal Aggarwal and Bellamkonda Sreenivas are teaming up for the second time for their next film Sita. The film which also stars Sonu Sood and Mannara Chopra in key roles will be Kajal’s third outing with director Teja after Lakshmi Kalyanam and Nene Raju Nene Mantri. After the great reviews that the teaser of the film got, the makers have now released the trailer of the film! We must say Kajal surely steals the show in this one.

Just like the teaser, the trailer builds up on all the characters and the story develops as there are conflicts between Sonu Sood, Kajal Aggarwal and Bellamkonda Sreenivas. While Srinivas plays a goody two shoes guy who is named Ram, Sita is exactly the opposite of him. Kajal is playing the role of a powerful businesswoman who does not care about much apart from money. We see quite a lot of fights in the trailer as well as some sort of tension between the three main characters. Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas’s character is shown as a rather quiet guy but seems to be incredibly strong. The plot’s twist comes when Sonu Sood’s character abducts Kajal. The film seems to have built its story around the mythological tale of Ramayana. Although this story has been done to death, it will be interesting to see if this cast can bring anything new to the table. Guess we will have to wait and watch!

Bankrolled by Anil Sunkara under AK Entertainments banner, the film has Mannara Chopra as the second female lead and Payal Rajput performing a special number! Stay tuned for further updates!