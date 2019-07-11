In Com Staff July 11 2019, 9.14 pm July 11 2019, 9.14 pm

Earlier this year, Kerala collectively sighed and whistled to the tunes of the little singing sensation, Saawan Ritu. Now, we may get to see the little one in movies, as she has reportedly debuted in an upcoming Malayalam short film. Six-year-old Saawan Ritu is the daughter of popular singer Sithara Krishnakumar, and the mother-daughter duo is blessed with a huge fan following in Kerala.

Reportedly, Ritu has made her debut with the short film Saakshathkaaram, directed by IIT-Mumbai professor Sudesh Balan. Sources said that Ritu had not auditioned for the role or even sought to act at all - she was simply accompanying her father Sajish - who has a role in the short film when she herself was given an impromptu role. Earlier, a video of 6-year-old Saawan singing the song 'Nee Mukilo' from the Asif Ali movie Uyare, had gone viral on the internet. Keralites now refer to her fondly as 'Saayu' - the kid who can touch the highest notes with perceptible ease.

Sithara Krishnakumar, who is the recipient of two Kerala State Awards for Best Singer and is a part of noted projects like Project Malabaricus on contemporary folk and classical songs, had begun singing herself when she was around 4 years of age. The proud mother posted on social media, adding that Saawan was happy doing the role, which in turn made the parents happy. A promotion photo of the short film shows Saayu beaming at the camera in a headscarf. The short film is produced by a doctors' collective of which her father is also a member.