Siva wishes for a film with Vijay, will it happen soon?

These days, it’s hard to find an actor-director combination who have worked together in more than two films. But, come to Kollywood and there is the Ajith-Siva combo, who been associated for more than 5 years now. The duo brought in the blockbuster Veeram, Vedalam, Vivegam and are now getting ready with their fourth offering in Viswasam – a January 2019 release.

In a recent interview to a famous Tamil magazine, the director has opened up on the film saying that it would be a perfect entertainer for the festive season with something in for everybody.

What was more interesting was his statement on a possible film with Thalapathy Vijay in the future. As Ajith and Vijay are box office rivals, their directors turn out to be common only on rare occasions, but Siva hereby said, “I definitely look forward to directing Vijay in a film. I also believe that it will happen very soon, as I know Vijay sir from my school days. In fact, my father and his father are close friends.”

If this combo does take place, it will be an interesting turn in the career graph of Vijay, who has a soft corner for mass entertainers. It has been a long time since the star was also seen in a completely village-side film so this could be the best bet. Let’s see!