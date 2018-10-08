Sivakarthikeyan and Aaradhana as Remo are cuteness overloaded

The Sivakarthikeyan - Samantha starrer Seemaraja has completed 25 days at the box-office, and the film continues to play in a few theaters across the state. Seemaraja didn't meet the outright success that one usually associates with Siva's films and has had a below average run. The film has grossed close to 45 CR in TN with the run almost nearing its end. The negative reviews and the immense competition in every succeeding week have definitely had an adverse impact on the film's run.

Today, October 7th also marks 2 years since the release of the star's Remo and his fans are enthusiastically celebrating the occasion on social media. Remo continues to be a case study in marketing and promotions in Tamil cinema; producer RD Raja made it a really grand affair. Siva's lady nurse look was a big hit among kids and family audience, and Remo eventually grossed 50 CR in TN, emerging a handsome success.

Siva said in a recent interview ahead of the release of Seemaraja that his daughter Aaradhana really loved his Remo look and even dressed up in the same look and took a picture with him. This picture has been released officially today on social media and has gone instantly viral due to its sheer cuteness