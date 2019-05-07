Sivakarthikeyan and Aishwarya Rajesh to play siblings in Pandiraj’s next?

In Com Staff May 07 2019, 7.15 pm May 07 2019, 7.15 pm

Production house Sun Pictures got into the groove on Monday, when they announced key members of the star cast for Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film with director Pandiraj. Anu Emmanuel was labelled as the female lead, Imman as the composer, with Aishwarya Rajesh being a part of the cast as well. And now, we hear that Sivakarthikeyan and Aishwarya will be playing siblings in the film. The crux of the film is said to be based on the relationship between the two onscreen. “Aishwarya’s role is the most crucial in the film’s proceedings. She adds to the emotional quotient of the film, being a role that demands a strong performance as well,” says a source from the unit. It is worth mentioning here that the duo was seen together onscreen in Sivakarthikeyan's last production Kanaa, which turned out to be a blockbuster.

The shoot for the film is expected to take off in a month’s time, as soon as Sivakarthikeyan gets done with major portions for his action thriller Hero. On Tuesday morning, the makers announced that two of the current popular comedians in Yogi Babu and Soori will be a part of the cast.

After the blockbuster success of Kadaikutty Singam, fans are expecting nothing less than another successful outing of the same level from Pandiraj. The director, who is known for his engaging, audience-friendly films, has got a stellar star cast in hand and would be looking to make full use of it as the shoot progresses. With a release date set for Pongal 2020, things are looking good for this project which will once again prove Sivakarthikeyan’s stronghold in the B and C centres, where he is a huge favourite.