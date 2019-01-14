Sivakarthikeyan and Dulquer approached for this interesting remake!

Little do they know, but Bollywood blockbuster Badhaai Ho which grossed more than 200 crores at the box office last year, was based on the 1994 Malayalam hit Pavithram which had Mohanlal in the lead role. The film which had Vinduja Menon making her debut showcased the in-house scenes where two siblings have an age difference of about 30 years between them.

Interestingly, one of the production houses in Kollywood is now toying the idea of adapting the Malayalam hit to the Tamil industry as they find it to be a good way to mint money. Talks are now on with both Sivakarthikeyan and Dulquer Salmaan for the remake, with either one of them to be finalized in the next few weeks.

However, both Sivakarthikeyan and Dulquer are two young stars who are totally held up with all their upcoming projects. The former is now in the final stage of shooting for his comic entertainer with Rajesh, after which he will be moving on to complete the remaining portions of his sci-fi thriller directed by Ravikumar. Apart from this, he also has a film each with PS Mithran and Vignesh Shivn. On the other hand, Dulquer is now completing his Malayalam outing Oru Yamandan Premakadha, after which he will be working on Vaan – his upcoming Tamil travelogue film.