Sivakarthikeyan and Mithran: Working on a special something next

Ever since Vishal’s Irumbu Thirai went on to become a blockbuster success, director Mithran has been in huge demand. First, the director had narrated a script to Udhaynidhi Stalin. Then, news on him teaming up with Karthi surfaced. But finally, it looks like Mithran would be directing Sivakarthikeyan in his next venture.

Sivakarthikeyan is currently working on two projects simultaneously – a comic entertainer with Rajesh and a sci-fi thriller with director Ravikumar of Indru Netru Naalai fame. The actor plans to wrap up both the films by January 2019, after which he will take a small break before starting the shoot of his next. However, when we contacted him to know whether a film with Mithran is on cards, he was quick to respond that talks are still going on and nothing is firmed up yet.

This director-actor duo has previously worked on short films together, and have stayed in touch as buddies. So if such a project takes place, their personal rapport will surely benefit the film. With Sivakarthikeyan slowly shying away from the usual comedies and shifting his focus to content-oriented films, a jet-fast thriller with Mithran may be the much-needed nitro boost at this point of his career!