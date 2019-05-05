Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara shoot for Mr Local again!

Lmk May 05 2019, 5.14 pm May 05 2019, 5.14 pm

The trailer of Mr Local, which was launched earlier in the day, is garnering mixed reactions with many negative comments. The earlier launched teaser also met with a similar reaction. While Sivakarthikeyan’s jolly, funny avatar is winning over his fans and a section of movie buffs, the majority opined that the film belongs to a done and dusted template which director Rajesh had mastered with his initial set of films such as SMS, Boss and OKOK. We have to see the film, slated to release on May 17th, to pass further judgement.

Meanwhile, the Mr Local team, including Siva and Nayanthara, is involved in the final day of shooting (some patchwork) at a popular star hotel in Chennai, this Sunday. The film has to be censored next and it is gearing up for a big summer release on May 17th. The presence of 4 popular comedians in the form of Sathish, Yogi Babu, Robo Shankar and Thambi Ramaiah gives us hope that we are in for a laugh riot in theatres. But the trailer doesn’t have anything of note for these proven comedians.

Jus watched #MrLocal trailer... feels like watching @ChennaiIPL 's match where #Dhoni is batting in the last 5 overs unleashing his BEAST Mode🔥 Sureshot blockbuster on the way for prince @Siva_Kartikeyan & @StudioGreen2 @rajeshmdirector ! 2019 summer is ours 💪@SF2_official — Sakthivelan B (@sakthivelan_b) May 3, 2019

The producer of Mr Local, Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green, has recovered the production budget of the film through the sale of rights such as audio, Hindi dubbing, satellite and digital (to Sun TV), other state domestic theatrical rights and overseas theatrical rights. The TN theatrical rights of the film were sold to Sakthi Film Factory some months back and they are doing the territory wise business in full swing now. Sakthivelan of Sakthi Film Factory has been tweeting with a lot of enthusiasm about the film, much to the excitement of Siva fans.