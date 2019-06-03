In Com Staff June 03 2019, 8.30 pm June 03 2019, 8.30 pm

Sivakarthikeyan is possibly one of the most famous actors in the Industry today. The actor has a huge fan base and he even churns out some extraordinary films! And although his last couple of films did not do that well at the Box Office, his fans seem unaffected by it. Having acted in not many films, the actor decided to also take up production. SK has already produced two films namely Kanaa and Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja. While Kanaa went on to become a critically acclaimed film, his 2nd production venture is all set to release on June 14. Now, the actor has announced his third venture too!

Talking at the Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja audio launch, he said that he is collaborating with director Arun Prabhu for his next production venture. Interestingly, Arun is actually SK’s cousin brother. The film will have all new faces and it is yet to be given a title. This will also be the director’s third film as his second one is still in production. His second film has been titled Yazh and it is set to release this year itself. It is being produced by RD Raja’s 24 AM Studios and the director has retained most of the technicians from his first film titled Aruvi. Yazh is touted to be a feel-good entertainer.