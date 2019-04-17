Sivakarthikeyan croons the second single from Mr Local, ‘Kalakkalu Mr Localu’ from Rajesh directorial

In Com Staff April 17 2019, 11.00 pm April 17 2019, 11.00 pm

In Sivakarthikeyan’s rich line-up of films, the immediate release is likely to be Mr Local directed by M Rajesh, fondly called as the comedy specialist. This is the first time Rajesh is working with Sivakarthikeyan. Nayanthara plays the heroine in this film and the pair is returning after their last outing in Mohan Raja’s Velaikkaran. Mr Local has many famous comedians in its cast list like Yogi Babu, Sathish, Robo Shankar and Thambi Ramaiah which suggests that the film would be a laugh riot typical of Rajesh’s earlier films Boss Engira Bhaskaran or Oru Kal Oru Kannadi.

The team released their second single from the film “Kalakkalu Mr Localu” sung by hero Sivakarthikeyan. The song appears to be peppy with an accent on the local slang. The lyrics are written by K R Dharan with Hip Hop Thamizha scoring music. The lyric video appears to intersperse a few shots from the film with the hero singing in recording theatre. From what is shown in the video, it seems that this number should be an introductory number of the hero because there was no lady lead in this visual. Also, the lyrics highlight all those elements that are the necessary factors in the life of men in Tamil films, such as friendship and its importance.

Mr.Local was originally slated to hit the screen on the May 1. But it looks like this film funded by Studio Green’s Gnanavel Raja might be pushed further. The teaser of Mr Local has launched a few weeks ago and people felt the similarity of the content with Rajinikanth’s Mannan. The first single of Mr Local, Takkunu Takkunu sung by Anirudh and composed by Hip Hop Thamizha was also launched. It is expected that the audio and the trailer of the film would be released on April 20.