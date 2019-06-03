Lmk June 03 2019, 11.09 pm June 03 2019, 11.09 pm

At the audio and trailer launch event of Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja, which was held at Sathyam Cinemas in Chennai, the producer of the film and star hero Sivakarthikeyan led the gathering and marked his presence very gracefully. In his speech, he mentioned each of the team members who worked in the film and generously appreciated their work. He added that it gave him a good feeling to launch the trailer and audio of his film (named after a legendary MGR song title) on Kalaignar Karunanidhi’s birth anniversary. Siva also talked about the massive impact of his recent maiden production Kanaa and how the reach of the film makes him extremely proud.

“99.9% of the people who saw Kanaa had only good words to say about the film. I’m a huge fan of Shankar sir; when he messaged me about Kanaa calling it a very touching and inspiring film, I felt so happy. I shared my happiness with director Arunraja about Shankar sir’s words. We didn’t expect the film to have such a far-reaching level of audience acceptance”, said Siva.

The Kanaa team comprising director Arunraja Kamaraj, actor Darshan and composer Dhibu also marked their presence at the Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja event. Arunraja commended Siva for regularly providing a platform for numerous skilled youngsters to make their mark in cinema. Numerous fans of Sivakarthikeyan attended the launch and they couldn’t stop themselves from cheering and clapping whenever there was a mention of Siva’s name at the event.

Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja will release on June 14th. The film features TV and internet celebrities such as Rio and RJ Vignesh Kanth in the lead roles. Siva has apparently made a handsome table profit from the production of the film due to the sale of the film’s satellite and digital rights to the Zee network (they had acquired Kanaa too).