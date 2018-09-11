image
Tuesday, September 11th 2018
English
Sivakarthikeyan gets nostalgic on his conversation with Anirudh Ravichander

Regional

Sivakarthikeyan gets nostalgic on his conversation with Anirudh Ravichander

LmkLmk   September 11 2018, 11.17 am
back
Anirudh RavichanderEntertainmentregionalSivakarthikeyan
nextRumours on Chekka Chivantha Vaanam’s postponement trashed, makers confirm release date!
ALSO READ

Happy Birthday Dhanush, the unconventional star who rose beyond conventions

Is Anirudh Ravichander’s second Telugu film on the cards?

Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam 2 to take Nayanthara's Kolamaavu Kokila head-on!