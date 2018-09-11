Sivakarthikeyan gets nostalgic on his conversation with Anirudh Ravichander

Sivakarthikeyan and composer Anirudh are known to be close friends and their bond is not just restricted to cinema. They started their respective careers around the same time and have delivered numerous chartbusters together in films like Ethir Neechal, Maan Karate, Kaaki Sattai, Remo and Velaikkaran.

Anirudh was one of the chief guests at the recent audio launch of Sivakarthikeyan's maiden production Kanaa and openly called Siva his best friend and a man with a golden heart. Anirudh generally doesn't attend many film events but made an exception for Siva and marked his presence.

Siva is now busy promoting Seemaraja, and in a recent interview, he spoke about how he and Anirudh are in a great space currently,

"Anirudh and I used to discuss 5 years back, that I should be doing a film with AR Rahman sir's music while he should score the music for a Rajini sir film, someday. We are really happy that both of our dreams have come true now, through my film with director Ravikumar and Karthik Subbaraj's Petta respectively."

That's a great coincidence indeed and shows that there is something deep and surreal about their friendship. We wish SK and Ani remain to be best buds forever!