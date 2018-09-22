Sivakarthikeyan gets support from his onscreen dad

Veteran actor Napoleon acted as Sivakarthikeyan's father in the recently released Seemaraja. He acquitted himself well in the given space but many critics and viewers felt that he wasn't utilized to his capacity by director Ponram. In a recent chat to a popular web portal, Napoleon talked about Sivakarthikeyan's meteoric rise in the industry in a span of just 6 years.

"Kamal sir and Rajini sir have been in the industry for more than 40 years. I've been in the industry for about 28 years. After me, Vijay and Ajith have been in the field for more than 20 years. Siva has been here for just 6 years and in such a short time span when he has done 12 films till Seemaraja, he has grown so quickly. He is among the Top 5 heroes in the state," he said.

"I hear that a lot of people are jealous of his growth. I feel that such things should be avoided. Competition should be healthy and people should look to work harder and better Siva's collection levels. They shouldn't malign him out of jealousy. I also like Vijay Sethupathi along with Siva; these two are the most prominent among the current generation of actors," he added.

Seemaraja has entered the 2week of its run and continues to play in more than 300 screens across the state.