Sivakarthikeyan invites Smriti Mandhana to launch the audio of his maiden production!

After establishing himself as a household name, Sivakarthikeyan has now made inroads into Tamil cinema as a producer with his first venture Kanaa, a women-centric cricket drama. Popular lyricist and singer Arunraja Kamaraj of ‘Neruppu Da’ fame makes his directorial debut in this film which has Aishwarya Rajesh playing the lead.

Two days ago, the team of Kanaa had announced that director Pandiraj, composers Imman and Anirudh would be the chief guests for the audio launch set to take place this Thursday, the 23rd of August. While most netizens thought that only these celebs would make the list, out came a surprise last evening.

The makers have now revealed that it would be none other than Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana who will grace the event to launch the album composed by Dhibu Ninan Thomas. This now adds a ton of value and connect to the event, being a film based on women’s cricket.

Apart from Aishwarya, the film has Sathyaraj playing the role of a doting father. The final edit process is now being locked, with Sivakarthikeyan and his team planning to bring the film to theatres by the end of October.