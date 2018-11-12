image
Tuesday, November 13th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Sivakarthikeyan lines up another with a promising young director

Regional

Sivakarthikeyan lines up another with a promising young director

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   November 12 2018, 11.37 pm
back
AnirudhAtleeChekka Chivantha VaanamKolamavu KokilaLyca ProductionsMS DhoniNaanum Rowdy DhaannayantharaPodaa PodeePS MithranSivakarthikeyanStudio GreenThaana Serntha KoottamVignesh ShivnVJ Dhivyadharshini
nextSarkar's Telugu success is a new high for Thalapathy Vijay
ALSO READ

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha's 96 opens on a promising note

'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara and Vignesh ShivN at the Golden Temple

Exclusive: How did Vignesh Shivn come onboard to direct Kolamaavu Kokila’s promo videos? The director answers!