Sivakarthikeyan lines up another with a promising young director

Promising young director Vignesh ShivN was recently in the news when he met former Indian captain and one of the biggest cricketing icons ever, MS Dhoni. Vignesh couldn't hide his excitement and raved about MSD in his tweet.

The director's Diwali celebration pictures with his better half Nayanthara, Atlee, Sivakarthikeyan, Anirudh, VJ Dhivyadharshini and many others, also went viral last week.

The latest news from Vignesh on the work front is that he will be doing his next film with Sivakarthikeyan for Lyca Productions. Siva and Vignesh have been touted to work together for quite some time now and Studio Green were the front-runners to produce the film. But Lyca is the latest name doing the rounds and one can expect an official announcement to confirm this news.

It will be Vignesh’s 4th film after Podaa Podee, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and Thaana Serntha Koottam. Lyca has been on a roll with back to back hits like Kolamavu Kokila and Chekka Chivantha Vaanam; they are gearing up to present the biggest ever Indian film 2.0 on November 29th.

Siva is meanwhile super-busy with on-going films alongside directors like Rajesh and Ravikumar, and also upcoming projects with PS Mithran and ‘Siruthai’ Siva. We have to see how and where he slots this rumoured Vignesh ShivN film.