Sivakarthikeyan on doing commercial roles: There is no outright rejection of commercial films

Lmk April 21 2019, 7.23 pm April 21 2019, 7.23 pm

Sivakarthikeyan and his fans are gearing up for the release of Mr. Local, slated to release on May 17. This comedy entertainer directed by Rajesh also has Nayanthara and a bunch of noted comedians in its cast list. The two songs, composed by Hiphop Tamizha, that have been released so far have already emerged as hits while fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer to be launched next. Produced by Studio Green, Mr. Local would be released in TN by Sakthi Film Factory.

In a recent interview to a news daily, Siva defended his choice of commercial films and said that such films would always find favour from the audience. “There is no outright rejection of commercial films, though there is increased viewership for content-driven films now. A well-made commercial film still gets a huge reception. The best example is Viswasam, which is one of the biggest hits in the industry”, said Siva. He most certainly is clear about the path that he wishes to take in his career.

Siva also states in this interview that after Remo, Mr. Local will be a full-fledged comedy film from him and that he would venture out to do such comedy films regularly. “I will be doing full-fledged comedies every two or three films. It is my strength, and it feels nice to do a comedy film. I intend to follow this pattern for now.”Siva is currently busy shooting for multiple films, with directors Ravikumar and Mithran, and has also committed for films with Pandiraj and Vignesh Shivan.