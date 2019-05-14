Sivakarthikeyan reveals his favorite track from Mr Local!

Siddarthsrinivas May 14 2019, 11.43 am May 14 2019, 11.43 am

Sivakarthikeyan’s Mr. Local is one of the most awaited films of the summer, thanks to the star value and the entertainment quotient that it carries. Fans of the actor have been looking forward to this full-fledged comedy entertainer that is said to be a simple, fun film. The makers have been pushing the film in different circuits with the help of the album, trailers, press meets, and interviews. Hip Hop Tamizha’s songs have been an important tool in bringing up the excitement towards the film, especially Takkunu Takkunu which has turned out to be a huge chartbuster. However, Sivakarthikeyan’s favourite track from the album isn’t that one.

At the press meet of the film which took place on Monday, Sivakarthikeyan revealed that his favourite song from the album is Nee Nenacha, a lilting melody sung by Sid Sriram. Hip Hop Tamizha Aadhi, apart from composing the song, has also penned the lyrics. Falling in line with Sivakarthikeyan’s liking, Aadhi stated that the track was his favourite as well. “The entire composting process was something different when compared to the experience I had while working with other directors. Thanks to director Rajesh, I had freely composed 8-9 songs for the film, but finally handpicked the best of the lot,” said Aadhi.

Mr. Local will hit the screens worldwide on the 17of May. The film marks Sivakarthikeyan’s second-time pairing with Nayanthara, after Velaikkaran. Trade expects it to be a solid money spinner, as it comes at the right time, as the box office has gradually dried up after the Avengers and Kanchana waves.