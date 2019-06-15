In Com Staff June 15 2019, 7.20 pm June 15 2019, 7.20 pm

We all know the Sivakarthikeyan is a multifaceted individual who has come to the film industry from the television sector. Besides being a mimicry artist, anchor, actor, producer and a lyricist, he has also sung quite a few songs in films like Varuthapadaadha Vaalibar Sangam, Maan Karate, Kaaki Sattai, Mapla Singam, Rajini Murugan, Kanaa, Mr. Local and Thumbaa. He sings not just for his films but also for other artists and other films. In this list, there is a new addition. He has recently crooned a gaana number for the Tamil film Sixer, directed by debutante Chachi, for which Ghibran has composed the music.

About this new song, sources state, “The number that Sivakarthikeyan has sung is a love gaana with unique lyrics written by Logan. It will have many of the words that Chennai people are aware of and can relate to. When Siva listened to the tune and the lyrics, he immediately gave his nod. Ghibran was also very satisfied with the way Sivakarthikeyan lent his own touches to the song!” One of the producers of the film - Dinesh Kannan was quoted as saying that the song is very unique and different from the ones that the actor has sung earlier and will surely be liked by all.