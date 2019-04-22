image
  3. Regional
Sivakarthikeyan starrer Hero's second schedule kickstarts in style!

Regional

Sivakarthikeyan starrer Hero's second schedule kickstarts in style!

There are controversies surrounding the title of the film as another project featuring Vijay Deverakonda directed by Anand Annamalai had also registered the same title.

back
heroIrumbu ThiraiKalyani PriyadarshanKJR StudiosMythri Movie MakersPS MithranSivakarthikeyanTrending In South
nextIt's official: Suriya to team up with Siva for a commercial action entertainer!

within