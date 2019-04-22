Sivakarthikeyan starrer Hero's second schedule kickstarts in style!

In Com Staff April 22 2019, 7.45 pm April 22 2019, 7.45 pm

In one of Sivakarthikeyan’s enviable line up of films, Irumbu Thirai fame director PS Mithran’s directorial also features. The film is titled as Hero and is the actor's 15th film in his impressive filmography. Hero is produced by KJR Studios and it went on floors recently. There are controversies surrounding the title of the film as another project featuring Vijay Deverakonda directed by Anand Annamalai had also registered the same title. This film is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. While we are yet to know who is the winner of the title Hero, we have some updates on the film which features Sivakarthikeyan.

Hero began shooting and the producers had taken to Twitter to communicate the updates on the film. Looks like the unit has completed the first schedule and they are beginning their second from Monday, April 22. The producers have also shared a picture of the director and cameraman (George C Williams) looking at the visuals and stating that they are thrilled with what they are seeing. Director Mithran has established his credentials as a good filmmaker with his first film Irumbu Thirai with Vishal. With Sivakarthikeyan on board, there are anticipations all over about this project.

Kalyani Priyadarshan, daughter of filmmaker Priyadarshan and Lissy is making her Tamil debut through Hero. Arjun continues his tryst with director Mithran post their last outing Irumbu Thirai in Hero too. Ivana of Naachiyaar fame is doing a crucial role in the film which has Yuvan Shankar Raja in charge of the music.