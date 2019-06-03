Lmk June 03 2019, 9.18 am June 03 2019, 9.18 am

There are rumours in Kollywood circles that Sivakarthikeyan’s next release Hero would be on the lines of director Shankar’s classic Gentleman, a film in which hero Arjun would fight and go to any extent for the cause of education. Hero is being directed by Irumbu Thirai fame PS Mithran and produced by KJR Studios. Kalyani Priyadarshan will be making her Tamil debut through Hero, a film which also has Arjun and Naachiyaar fame Ivana in key roles. The technical team of Irumbu Thirai comprising of Yuvan Shankar Raja, George Williams and Ruben will continue for Hero as well. In a recent interview with in.com, Siva didn’t address the Gentleman rumours but appeared very excited about Hero.

“Hero will address a socially relevant issue and the treatment will be very strong. It’s a much needed topic that we will be addressing in the film. I’m glad that my film is being used to convey such a message. I’ve known Mithran from quite long, and he is very clear with his script; his technical team is fully in sync with him. George and Mithran particularly share a great working chemistry. After Velaikkaran, Hero will be another important content-based film in my career,” said SK.

SK’s recent release Mr Local couldn’t meet the expectations of the audience as well as the trade. His upcoming slate of films promise to take him back to a position of strength in Kollywood. Hero will be released later this year, mostly in September - October. It will be followed by his film with Pandiraj and then his long pending sci-fi film with Ravikumar.

Velaikkaran is Siva’s career best box office grosser and also the film which got the best reviews compared to all his other films. Hero will be looking to take over Velaikkaran’s spot and emerge Siva’s career best.