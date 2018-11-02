Sivakarthikeyan to face off with the 'Action King' Arjun for the first time

Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film with Irumbu Thirai director PS Mithran (SK 15) was announced some weeks back; Siva’s regular production house 24 AM Studios will be producing the film.

On Friday morning, it was updated that the film will have the entire Irumbu Thirai technical crew (composer Yuvan, DoP George Williams and editor Ruben), and also 'Action King' Arjun in its cast list.

This will be for the first time that Siva and Arjun would be sharing the screen space. And, Arjun fans must be happy that their star has signed such a big film soon after being dragged into the ‘Me Too’ controversy by actress Sruthi Hariharan. The success of Irumbu Thirai has indeed some good to the veteran.

Siva is expected to wrap the shoot of both his on-going films, with directors Rajesh and Ravikumar, early next year. He will then begin working on this film with PS Mithran. This film is expected to be a racy commercial entertainer with a slight political shade, on the lines of Irumbu Thirai.

Siva badly needs an outright hit now after his recent films like Remo, Velaikkaran and Seemaraja suffered from big production budgets and big investments from the distributors, despite collecting healthy amounts at ticket windows across the state.