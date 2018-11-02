image
Friday, November 2nd 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Sivakarthikeyan to face off with the 'Action King' Arjun for the first time

Regional

Sivakarthikeyan to face off with the 'Action King' Arjun for the first time

LmkLmk   November 02 2018, 2.50 pm
back
action king arjunArjunEntertainmentIrumbu ThirairegionalSivaSivakarthikeyan
next2.0: Ahead of the trailer, this new poster is intriguing
ALSO READ

Keerthy Suresh to romance a Chinese actor in Mohanlal’s Marakkar?

Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor take football field by storm

Arjun Kapoor not Sandeep in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar?