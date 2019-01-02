Sivakarthikeyan to have a packed schedule in 2019

As a part of his wishes for the New Year, star actor Sivakarthikeyan posted a detailed video on his social media. He took his time to thank the media, the audience and his ardent fans for all their love and support for his various endeavours in 2018. It was a year in which Siva also made his mark as a lyricist (for the raging chartbuster ‘Kalyana Vayasu’ in Kolamaavu Kokila), singer (crooning the much loved ‘Vaayadi Pethapulla’ song in Kanaa along with his daughter Aaradhana) and producer (delivering the successful Kanaa). Siva's much-hyped Seemaraja failed to meet the big expectations despite doing fair business at the box office. He made a comeback of sorts with Kanaa, in which he also had an extended cameo.

Siva announced in this video that he will be taking up many films in 2019 and that they’ll be officially announced one by one. His first release will be the film with director Rajesh (SK13), and he said that its title and first look will be launched this month.

Siva was gracious enough to admit that he would correct his mistakes and keep going forward in the coming year, with a lot of belief and motivation.