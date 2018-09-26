Sivakarthikeyan to spread awareness on child sexual abuse with this film

After Rajinikanth and Vijay, Sivakarthikeyan has the largest fan base among children. His dance moves, pleasing charm and comedy scenes are loved by the little ones and hence he has gone on to become a hero for the entire family. Siva has now come forward to do an awareness film on child sexual abuse titled Modhi Vilayadu Papa. It has been initiated by a couple of Chennai-based NGOs who felt that Siva's immense popularity among the kids made him the ideal choice for such an initiative.

This 5 minute film has been directed by Thiru and leading technicians like composer Sam CS, editor Ruben and cinematographer Richard Nathan have worked on this film. All of them have done it without charging any fee, with an eye on a greater cause. It’s great to see all these busy people from film fraternity coming forward to support a cause such as this.

Siva felt that since he himself is a father to a 4 year old girl, he had a greater responsibility towards the society, and instantly agreed to do this awareness film. It will soon be released on social media platforms and may also be screened in theaters.

Along with Siva, 40 other students have also acted in the film which was shot in a school in Chennai. We are looking forward to this one.