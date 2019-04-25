Sivakarthikeyan to take care of the educational expenses of Sahana, victim of the Gaja cyclone!

Divya Ramnani April 25 2019, 7.01 pm April 25 2019, 7.01 pm

There are many film personalities who are socially conscious and are also responsible. In their own ways, they help the needy. Sivakarthikeyan is one such hero who has been helping people but without making it known to the entire world. There is a saying that the left hand should not know the good deeds done by the right hand. We have come across such a charitable act of the actor not from him but through a journalist turned director Saravanan who had made the film Kathukutty with Naren.

There are many deserving and meritorious students who score good marks but are not able to pursue their dreams simply because of the paucity of funds. One such student was Sahana who had scored 524 marks out of 600 in the recently declared results of higher secondary school examination of the state board of Tamil Nadu. Despite having been affected by the Gaja cyclone that devastated the state, Sahana was able to score 87% in her school-leaving exam which is surely praiseworthy.

Sahana wanted to pursue her studies in the field of medicine and taking up her cause, Saravanan had sought help for her in his social media handle. Apparently, minutes after he put out his tweet, Sivakarthikeyan came forward immediately and called Saravanan to inform that he would take care of the educational expenses of the girl. This is indeed a praise-worthy deed and it assumes greater significance because Sivakarthikeyan did not advertise this. It has only come to the limelight through Saravanan who is extremely happy that he was instrumental in helping Sahana. Earlier on, the Maan Karate actor had also taken up the responsibility of helping Nel Jeyaraman’s son’s educational expenses. Kudos Sivakarthikeyan!