Sivakarthikeyan to take the onus for his next with Nelson?

Sivakarthikeyan definitely seems to be on a signing spree. His 13th film in Mr. Local is still yet to hit the screens and will be doing that on the 1st of May. But even before that, the actor has lined up four other films with which he will be busy with all through the year. Over the past two weeks, official announcements on his films with Ravikumar, PS Mithran, Pandiraj, and Vignesh Shivn have all hit the marquee. And now, sources tell us that the actor is all set to kick off another project with Nelson, the director of Kolamaavu Kokila. Interestingly so, he will be producing it himself under his home banner Sivakarthikeyan Productions.

The film is touted to be a comic caper with thrill elements. Though further details about the storyline are yet to be revealed, sources say that it will be a quickie to be wrapped up in a month. If things go right, we might see Sivakarthikeyan starting work on this film sometime this year itself.

The actor is currently busy with Hero, his film with PS Mithran. Billed as an action thriller, it has Arjun playing the antagonist and Kalyani Priyadarshan as the heroine. Composer Yuvan Shankar Raja and the director had recently been to Dubai to work on the songs for the film. Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan’s immediate next release in Mr. Local is just a month away from its worldwide showdown. The makers are soon planning to unveil the trailer and the album through a grand audio launch.