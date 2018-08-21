Sivakarthikeyan's blockbuster director eyes Thalapathy Vijay next!

Director Ponram made his debut with the Sivakarthikeyan - Sridivya starrer Varuthapadatha Vaalibar Sangam back in 2013. The film went on to become a huge hit and established Ponram as a bankable director and Siva as a saleable hero. The two joined hands again for Rajini Murugan which was a Pongal release in 2016; Rajini Murugan also went on to become a blockbuster. Ponram and Siva then set out to do Seemaraja which is all set to release on September 13, ahead of Vinayaga Chathurthi. Seemaraja is expected to complete their hat-trick in the rural mass masala space. It is a mega-budgeted entertainer also starring Soori, Samantha, and Simran.

In a recent interview to a web portal, Ponram has expressed his interest to do a film with Thalapathy Vijay sometime in the near future. Ponram had assisted Vijay's dad director SA Chandrasekhar for about 5 years and considers him as his guru. Having known Vijay from his early days, Ponram hopes that he can execute his plan soon. Given his healthy strike rate and provided Seemaraja also becomes a blockbuster, his dream will surely bear fruition.

How about a rural mass masala for Thalapathy in Ponram's trademark style? It has been quite a while since the star did one such film.