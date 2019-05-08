Sivakarthikeyan's film with Pandiraj goes on floor with a formal pooja

In Com Staff May 08 2019, 4.49 pm May 08 2019, 4.49 pm

Sivakarthikeyan is currently on a roll and he is making sure he stays in the news with all his upcoming flicks. Just a couple days back his Mr Local trailer was released and fans are going gaga over him and Nayanthara! It is also well known that Siva is all set to be directed by director Pandiraj and the film is tentatively titled SK16. The cast and crew of the film was announced recently and now we have some interesting update for you about this project! Our sources have revealed that the film is going on floors today in Chennai!

#SK16BySunPictures shooting begins today!@Siva_Kartikeyan @Pandiraj_dir @Immancomposer @ItsAnuEmmanuel @aishu_dil @offBharathiraja @thondankani @sooriofficial @yogibabu_offl @natty_nataraj @studio9_suresh @nirav_dop @AntonyLRuben @Veerasamar#SK16Pooja pic.twitter.com/dL7N5zXBjL — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) May 8, 2019

Revealing the details our source told us, "SK 16 is going on floors today i.e. May 8 in Chennai and the first schedule will go on for 15 days. The film will be a complete family entertainer and the crew has decided what to shoot for the first six days. The rest of the shoot details are still being finalized.” Directed by Pandiraj, the film has Anu Emmanuel, Aishwarya Rajesh, Bharathiraja, Samuthirakani, Yogi Babu, Soori, Natty Nataraj, and RK Suresh as the ensemble cast. D Imman is scoring the music for this project while the cinematography will be handled by Nirav Shah.

The film is said to be aiming for a Pongal release next year. SK 16 will see Siva reuniting with director Pandiraj after seven years. Meanwhile, Siva has several other projects in his kitty. Currently, he is busy with Mr Local, Hero and R Ravikumar’s untitled film. Stay tuned for more updates.