It is already well-known that Sivakarthukeyan has teamed up with director Pandiraj for the third time after Marina and Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga. This latest project was going by the name of SK16 and has Anu Emmanuel and Aishwarya Rajesh as part of the cast. SK is probably the busiest actor currently in K-Town and fans have been eagerly waiting to hear more and more updates about his upcoming projects. As it was announced earlier, the first look of SK16 has finally been revealed and it is now known that the title is Namma Veettu Pillai! The director took to Twitter and unveiled the first look poster.

As it was already known before, the poster also suggests that the film will be based on rural background. Sivakarthikeyan is seen wearing traditional clothes and sporting an intense look. We can also see a few villagers running behind all ready to wage war. So, from the looks of it, the film may have a lot of action involved in it. The film is expected to hit the theatres on October 2nd and this will obviously be helpful as it is the festive time. Namma Veettu Pillai also stars Anu Emmanuel, Natarajan Subramaniam, RK Suresh, Samuthirakani, Yogi Babu, and Soori. Earlier several reports were stating that the film will be titled Enga Veettu Pillai, which was an MGR film. D. Imman composes music for this film while Nirav Shah has been roped in to crank the camera, while Antony Ruben will take care of editing.

Check out Pandiraj's tweet -

With your Blessings 🙏

Our Film's FirstLook #NammaVeettuPillai #NVPFirstLook #நம்மவீட்டுப்பிள்ளை @Siva_Kartikeyan @sunpictures @Immancomposer @thondankani @sooriofficial @yogibabu_offl @ItsAnuEmmanuel @aishu_dil @natty_nataraj @@studio9_suresh @nirav_dop @AntonyLRuben pic.twitter.com/QNq9bg3Ul3

— Pandiraj (@pandiraj_dir) August 12, 2019