Sivakarthikeyan's heartfelt speech about his fans wins hearts

Sivakarthikeyan has quickly risen through the ranks as a sale-able commercial hero in Tamil cinema and is now seen as one of the Top 4 heroes in Kollywood after Rajinikanth, Vijay and Ajith. His upcoming big release, Seemaraja, is expected to further cement his position at the top. At just 33, his future looks rosy and his burgeoning fan base is a sign of his increasing popularity. He also has his share of critics and haters who try to bring him down stating that he is just following what Rajini and Vijay did in their earlier films.

In a recent interview to a Tamil daily, Siva talked about his fan base and how he feels responsible towards them,

"The way I conduct myself is very important. They address me as 'Anna' and see me as one among their own family and not just as an actor. This increases my responsibility towards them not just in real life but also in my films. As an elder brother, it's paramount that I lead my fans on the right path; they are like family to me. I wish to set a good example for them. This brotherly equation between us will always stay."