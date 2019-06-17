In Com Staff June 17 2019, 4.44 pm June 17 2019, 4.44 pm

Sivakarthikeyan’s second production venture - Nenjam Undu Nermai Undu Odu Raja - hit the big screens last week and it opened to a lukewarm response. Now, the actor is busy with his acting commitments. He has a slew of projects in his kitty which are in various stages of production, one of which is Hero directed by P S Mithran of Irumbu Thirai fame. It is an action thriller that has filmmaker Priyadarshan’s daughter Kalyani Priyadarshan making her debut into Kollywood. We, now, have exciting information on this project. Hero is all set to release for Christmas 2019.

Our sources close to the team of Hero told us, “The shooting process of Hero is going on as per plan and almost fifty per cent is complete. The team is working hard to wrap up to have it released for the Christmas this year”. This is upbeat news on Hero, which has actually gotten itself into a title tussle. Another film starring Vijay Devarakonda, too, was named Hero and it went on floors a few months ago. Both the parties claim that they have registered the title. It appears to be a case of both units following the norms. Now, who will we wait to know who will end up receiving this title?