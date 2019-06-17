Sivakarthikeyan’s second production venture - Nenjam Undu Nermai Undu Odu Raja - hit the big screens last week and it opened to a lukewarm response. Now, the actor is busy with his acting commitments. He has a slew of projects in his kitty which are in various stages of production, one of which is Hero directed by P S Mithran of Irumbu Thirai fame. It is an action thriller that has filmmaker Priyadarshan’s daughter Kalyani Priyadarshan making her debut into Kollywood. We, now, have exciting information on this project. Hero is all set to release for Christmas 2019.
Our sources close to the team of Hero told us, “The shooting process of Hero is going on as per plan and almost fifty per cent is complete. The team is working hard to wrap up to have it released for the Christmas this year”. This is upbeat news on Hero, which has actually gotten itself into a title tussle. Another film starring Vijay Devarakonda, too, was named Hero and it went on floors a few months ago. Both the parties claim that they have registered the title. It appears to be a case of both units following the norms. Now, who will we wait to know who will end up receiving this title?
Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan’s Hero has Ivana of Naachiyaar fame as the second heroine with George C Williams cranking the camera. Produced by KJR Studios, Yuvan Shankar Raja is scoring music for Hero with Ruben taking charge for the cuts. Vivek and Yogi Babu have been roped in to take care of the humour department. Christmas season is an important holiday season for Kollywood too and there would be many films which would be eyeing this date for release as holiday crowd will throng the theatre. As of now, Sivakarthikeyan’s Hero is the first one to book its berth for this important date. We need to wait and watch who else will be locking horns with this Hero. Stay tuned and we will update you!Read More