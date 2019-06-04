In Com Staff June 04 2019, 8.23 pm June 04 2019, 8.23 pm

Sivakarthikeyan has been a sensation ever since he stepped into films. He is less than 20 films old and is already a star. It is well known that his next, which has been titled Hero, is being directed by PS Mithran of Irumbuthirai fame. This film is being produced by Kotapadi J Rajesh's KJR Studios and will see Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naachiyar fame Ivana as the two female leads. Now, the production house has announced that the next schedule of the film has started and that too with a song! They also revealed that dancer turned actor Sathish has come on board to choreograph a song, composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

The production house shared a few pictures from the sets and revealed that the dancer has been brought on board. They also told the fans that the second schedule of the film has started successfully. Satish has earlier choreographed hit songs like 'Yennai Arindhaal' and 'Adhaaru Adhaaru'. Whether the dancer is also doing a cameo in this film, is unknown. Hero will see PS Mithran and Yuvan Shankar Raja coming together once again after their hit outing Irumbu Thirai. SK’s recent release Mr Local could not meet the expectations of his fans. So, while speaking at an event, he promised them that his future projects will be films they would really like.

While he is busy with his many projects, the actor has also announced his third production venture with Aruvi director Arun Prabhu. His first production venture was Kanaa which became a critically-acclaimed film and his second venture titled Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja is set to release on June 14. Meanwhile, Hero will be released later this year, mostly in September or October. After that, he will have his film with Pandiraj and Ravikumar. Stay tuned for further updates on this film…