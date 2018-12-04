Sivakarthikeyan’s Kanaa joins four other films for Dec 21!

In a surprise announcement this evening, actor-turned-producer Sivakarthikeyan has called on the release of his maiden production venture Kanaa for the 21st of December. The film now joins five other notable releases in Maari 2, Seethakathi, Silukuvaarpatti Singam, Adangamaru and KGF for the extremely crowded weekend.

Happy to announce the release date of our first Production #Kanaa ... We will hit the screens on 21st Dec 2018 😊👍#KanaaFromDec21 pic.twitter.com/QIBO4nKSB5 — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) December 4, 2018

This now means that none of the films can have screens on their own, and will have to go in for the sharing basis with timings split between them.

Directed by Arunraja Kamaraj, Kanaa is a woman-centric cricket drama which has Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead role. The actress had taken up special cricketing lessons for over two months to prepare for the role, and has ostensibly pulled it off superbly. According to the director’s latest interview, Kanaa will not be a controversial film but will concentrate more on a girl’s way to her spot in the Indian cricket team. Apart from Sivakarthikeyan as a cricket coach and Sathyaraj in a pivotal role, the film features real women cricketers from the district level as well.

After a terrific run with films such as Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and Vada Chennai, this could be the perfect finish for Aishwarya Rajesh, ending the year on a high.