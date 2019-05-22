Sivakarthikeyan's movies do more than just becoming box office hits, read on...

In Com Staff May 22 2019, 5.05 pm May 22 2019, 5.05 pm

Prince Sivakarthikeyan has no doubt climbed mountains as an actor. He rode to the top in no time and is an inspiration to many. Having acted in less than 20 films, he has earned himself a huge fan following, especially the family audiences and kids. And although his last couple of films did not do that well at the box office, his fans seem unaffected by it. Now, according to a report in a leading daily, the actor’s films are helping people in a noble cause too! According to the report, doctors at the Institute of Mental Health screen movies to the patients there and SK seems to be a favourite among them! The doctors said in an interview that they choose films filled with comedy and thus SK’s films are their first choice.

“We are screening a Tamil movie once a month using a projector. This is a form of recreation for them and also forms a part of therapy,” P. Poorna Chandrika, director of IMH, said to a leading daily. “Instead of movies that have a lot of violence, we select movies that have comedy. In fact, we have been screening movies of actor Sivakarthikeyan for the women patients due to their comic elements,” a social welfare officer added. The same report states that the institute had earlier started screening movies for women patients at the Industrial Therapy Centre, on campus. Seeing the success, recently, the recreational initiative was given to the male patients as well. “We avoid content with a lot of violence, and also ensure that the film has permission to be screened. Screening such movies gives patients a chance to know the latest actors, and this becomes a means for communicating with each other. Hence, it forms a major part of therapy too,” Poorna told the media.

Well, SK should be happy to know that he is touching so many special lives as well with his films. It is not every day that an actor gets to do his bit in social service and make people happy, especially those who cannot go see films in theatres. We hope SK keeps making movies that help people in such a large way!