Sivakarthikeyan's Mr Local audio and trailer to be launched on . . . ?

Lmk April 14 2019, 5.53 pm April 14 2019, 5.53 pm

Sivakarthikeyan’s summer biggie Mr Local has been pretty low key on the promotional front so far. The film is slated to release on May 1st and producers Studio Green have been slow and steady with their promotions. The film’s teaser was launched a few months ago and the peppy first single ‘Takkunu Takkunu’, composed by Hipho Tamizha and crooned by Anirudh, was launched recently. The director of the film, Rajesh had said in a recent interview that Mr Local would be a massier version of his earlier smash hit rom-com Siva Manasula Sakthi. While promoting the film on a Tamil New Year special show aired in Sun TV, the director has updated that the audio and trailer of the film would be launched on April 20th. Mr Local would be released in TN by Sakthi Film Factory and they’ve reportedly bagged the TN rights for about 31 CR.

Sivakarthikeyan is paired with Nayanthara in Mr Local, and both of them would be looking to return to winning ways after the failure of Seemaraja and Airaa respectively. Mr Local would face tough competition from Avengers: Endgame which will have a massive release in TN too, on April 26th. The film has many popular comedians in its cast list such as Yogi Babu, Sathish, Robo Shankar and Thambi Ramaiah.

Mr Local is also a golden opportunity for director Rajesh to notch a big hit again after his recent films failed to strike it big at the box office. The performance of the film would be keenly noted!