Sivakarthikeyan's Mr Local can also be called SMS 2.0, says director Rajesh

Lmk April 04 2019, 4.21 pm April 04 2019, 4.21 pm

The Sivakarthikeyan - Nayanthara starrer Mr Local is the big summer release for Kollywood this year. The film is set to open on May 1. Directed by Rajesh and produced by Studio Green, Mr Local is a comedy entertainer in the director’s trademark style. He shared some interesting titbits about the film to a leading weekly Tamil magazine.

“Mr Local is a more massy version of my earlier hit Siva Manasula Sakthi (SMS). You can even call it SMS 2.0. As soon as Siva heard the story narration, he told me that the heroine will be the key for this film. It’s a bold character and he felt that Nayanthara would be the best choice; I also felt the same. When I called her and told the story outline of Mr Local, she was impressed too, and expressed confidence that I would pull it off well. In Velaikkaran, the two of them didn’t have many combination scenes but that won’t be the case in Mr Local”, said Rajesh.

Rajesh also added that he is thrilled with Nayanthara’s stature as the 'Lady Superstar'. “Her hard work is the only reason for her growth. I was stunned by her performance in Viswasam. She plays Keerthana in Mr Local and has brought the character to life, “ said Rajesh.

It must be noted that Nayan had worked with Rajesh in the director’s blockbuster Boss Engira Baskaran, which released back in 2010. Rajesh also adds that the Hiphop Tamizha duo has delivered 5 songs for the film, including a mass opening song titled ‘Kalakkalu Romba Localu” for Sivakarthikeyan.