Sivakarthikeyan's Mr Local: New promos and sneak peek videos to come out from May 14 

In Com Staff May 12 2019, 2.22 pm May 12 2019, 2.22 pm

Sivakarthikeyan's comedy entertainer, Mr Local will be hitting the screens on May 17 and the film is expected to take a grand opening at the box office. However, the film's buzz is very low on the ground level and the marketing team is yet to explore the promotional strategies. Just social media tweets and promotions might not give the lending hand and we will have to see if the production team is planning anything in this last week before the film's release.

Talking about the promotions, Sakthi Film Factory, who is going to release this Rajesh directorial throughout Tamil Nadu revealed that more promotional videos, including short teasers, sneak peek, and television spots will start coming out from May 14, coming Tuesday. Sakthi Film Factory also requested the fans to stay calm as the team of Mr Local is planning out the promotions, so that, the audience would get to witness it one by one as days pass by. On a lighter note, they told the fans to trend the videos that would release in the coming week.

This news has kept all SK fans excited and it looks like the makers will look forward to utilize the fullest of the promotions in the last week. We will have to see if these promotional videos will help the film in gaining the much-needed hype and buzz. Directed by Rajesh and produced by Studio Green, Mr Local has Nayanthara playing the female lead with Hiphop Tamizha scoring the music.