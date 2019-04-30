Sivakarthikeyan's Mr Local team to shoot for some patch-work scenes but no change in movie release plans!

In Com Staff April 30 2019, 11.52 pm April 30 2019, 11.52 pm

Sivakarthikeyan's Mr Local is scheduled to hit the screens on May 17 and the fans are eagerly waiting to catch the film on the big screen. However, the film has failed to create a buzz among the general audience as the teaser and the first two singles haven't given the much-needed breakthrough for the film. This being the status of the film, there were reports surfacing on social media that the makers have decided to reshoot some portions and the film wouldn't release on May 17 as planned.

It was reported that this family comedy-drama will face yet another postponement. When we checked with the captain of the ship, director Rajesh, he clarified on the rumours and stated the reality. "We are not reshooting any portions and it is completely false. We are just having some patchwork left to be done, a few filler shots that we will be shooting on May 2 with the main cast. That patchwork is very minor and it won't affect the progress of the film. The edit is locked and just minor alterations will be made. The film will release on May 17, as planned and there will be no change in the date."

Rajesh also denied the rumours about the cameo appearances of the actors he's worked with before. Rumours were rife that Arya, Jiiva, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Karthi, and G.V.Prakash would be seen in interesting cameos in the film. But, Rajesh vehemently denied the rumours and added that there are no such special appearances in the film. Bankrolled by Studio Green, Mr Local has Nayanthara, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, Sathish in the star cast.