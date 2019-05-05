Sivakarthikeyan's Mr. Local trailer: An age-old love story with below par comedy

In Com Staff May 05 2019, 2.03 pm May 05 2019, 2.03 pm

Sivakarthikeyan’s much-awaited Mr. Local is all set to hit the screens on the 17th of this month. M Rajesh who had previously directed films like Siva Manasula Sakthi, Boss Engira Bhaskaran and Oru Kal Oru Kannadi has directed this action comedy entertainer. It must be noted that Rajesh had previously worked with Siva in Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam, as a dialogue writer which turned out to be a rousing success. We wish the combination clicks once again.

Nayanthara plays the female lead while actors like Yogi Babu, Sathish, RJ Balaji, Thambi Ramaiya, Robo Shankar and Mano Bala takes care of the comedy department. Radhika Sarathkumar is also playing a prominent role as Sivakarthikeyan’s mother in the film. This film bankrolled by KE Gnanavel Raja’s Studio Green Production has music by Hip Hop Thamizha. This is Adhi’s first collaboration with Sivakarthikeyan and the makers have released two songs thus far. While the third single is planned to release today evening, we now present you the official trailer of the film.

The trailer looks more or less like an extension to the teaser that was released a couple of months back. Sivakarthikeyan plays a character called Manohar who is liked by everyone, he eventually falls in love with an arrogant businesswoman Keerthana Vasudevan played by Nayanthara. Whereas Keerthana refuses to love Manohar due to his ordinary background. The rest of the film is how Manohar manages to make Keerthana fall for him. It looks like an age-old template love drama filled with some below average comedy scenes.