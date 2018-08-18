Sivakarthikeyan’s next to feature aliens?

Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming project with director Ravikumar (of Indru Netru Naalai fame) is being looked at as one of the most interesting under-production films in the Kollywood pipeline. The movie not only features an exciting star cast and music by AR Rahman, but is also said to have a story line that deals with an alien invasion.

Sources say that the yet-to-be-titled film will be on the lines of Hrithik Roshan’s Koi Mil Gaya, where a human being forms a special bond with an alien from an unknown planet. Recently, director Ravikumar and team, discreetly, shot a special action sequence for the film.

Produced by RD Raja under the banner 24AM Studios, the untitled project is touted to be Sivakarthikeyan’s most expensive outing in his career at a budget of over a 100 crores. 2.0 cinematographer Nirav Shah cranks the camera for this project, which has Rakul Preet Singh of Theeran fame as the heroine.

Sivakarthikeyan is currently wrapping up major portions of his comic entertainer with Rajesh, and will be looking to finish off the entire shoot for this film before stepping into the sets of the sci-fi biggie. Meanwhile, his rural entertainer Seema Raja is all set and ready for a grand release on the 13of September.