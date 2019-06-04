Prince Sivakarthikeyan is a busy man currently. While he is busy with his own films, he is also producing films for others. Last seen in Mr Local, which did not do very well, SK is gearing up for a handful of new projects. We already told you recently that the second schedule of his film titled Hero has started. Now, let’s give you an update about his next project! Now, we already told you that he is going to star in a film which will be bankrolled by AGS Entertainment. Our sources now tell us that this film will be helmed by none other than Ayogya fame director Venkat Mohan!
Talking to us our sources revealed, "AGS Entertainment will be doing a film with Sivakarthikeyan after the completion of Thalapathy 63. This film will be directed by Venkat Mohan and it is quite positive that this film is on." In fact, Venkat Mohan had even narrated one line of the film during the release of Seema Raja. An official announcement regarding this film and more details are expected soon. This sure will be an interesting combination and we can expect the film to be a good one! As it is, SK has already promised his fans to deliver films more to their liking from now on so, expectations from him are pretty sky high.Sivakarthikeyan is currently juggling between the shoot of PS Mithran's Hero and SK16 with Pandiraj. The actor's SK17 with Lyca Productions is also said to be going on floors by the end of 2019. While he is busy with his many projects, the actor has also announced his third production venture with Aruvi director Arun Prabhu. His Hero will mostly be released in September or October and that will have to be a hit, considering the poor response for his the last few films.