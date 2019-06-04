In Com Staff June 04 2019, 11.37 pm June 04 2019, 11.37 pm

Prince Sivakarthikeyan is a busy man currently. While he is busy with his own films, he is also producing films for others. Last seen in Mr Local, which did not do very well, SK is gearing up for a handful of new projects. We already told you recently that the second schedule of his film titled Hero has started. Now, let’s give you an update about his next project! Now, we already told you that he is going to star in a film which will be bankrolled by AGS Entertainment. Our sources now tell us that this film will be helmed by none other than Ayogya fame director Venkat Mohan!