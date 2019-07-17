In Com Staff July 17 2019, 9.32 pm July 17 2019, 9.32 pm

At present, Prince Sivakarthikeyan is one of the busiest men in Kollywood. He is juggling his time between the various acting commitments, while also taking time out for producing movies. He is also lending his voice for some songs and even penning the lyrics for some others. On the acting front, he is currently shuttling between the shoots of his upcoming movies, one with director Pandiraj and the other with PS Mithran. It is common knowledge that soon, Siva would begin work on his project with Vignesh Shivn. As was announced earlier, following this, Sivakarthikeyan would next be working with director Nelson Dilipkumar. We now have an exciting update about this project!

Our source close to the development team of Siva's movie with Nelson, states, "The pre-production work for our project is on in full swing. We are planning to begin shooting in September!" Reports also state that Sivakarthikeyan would have completed shooting for a significant portion of Vignesh Shivn's project. Recently, Nelson posted a casting call for his movie and this came in for some interesting responses. Anirudh first responded to the casting call, asking if he could try his hand at acting. This was followed by Vignesh Shivn jokingly asking if he could apply and then it was Sivakarthikeyan himself, who threw his hat into the ring. All these enquiries for acting chances were met with funny responses from the director Nelson himself.