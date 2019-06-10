In Com Staff June 10 2019, 12.24 pm June 10 2019, 12.24 pm

Prince Sivakarthikeyan is one of the most sought-after young actors in Kollywood and he is also fast establishing himself as a successful producer. His first production venture under the Sivakarthikeyan Productions banner was the sports based movie Kanaa, which had Aishwarya Rajesh, Dharshan and Sathyaraj in the lead. Directed by Siva's friend Arunraja Kamaraj, Kanaa went on to become a super hit and won many awards across different events. Sivakarthikeyan then announced his second production venture with VJ turned actor Rio Raj in the lead. This movie was titled Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja (NNOR) and it is directed by debutante Karthik Venugopal of the Black Sheep Youtube channel fame.

NNOR's teaser was released recently and it came in for a lot of acclaims. This movie has Shirin Kanchwala as the female lead and also stars RJ Vigneshkanth, Radha Ravi and Nanjil Sampath in vital roles. Now, the NNOR team has released a blooper video which was made during the movie's shoot. The video shows a number of dialogues and expression misses by the actors and the number of retakes that were required for some shots. These bloopers are interspersed with famous comedy sequences from earlier movies. Music for NNOR is composed by Shabir, who has earlier scored for Dhillukku Dhuddu 2, Neeya 2 and Sagaa.