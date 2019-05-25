Sivakarthikeyan’s second production venture Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja gets a release date!

In Com Staff May 25 2019, 7.03 pm May 25 2019, 7.03 pm

Actor Sivakarthikeyan forayed into production with the last year’s sports drama Kanaa featuring the talented Aishwarya Rajesh, Sathyaraj, Darshan and others, which was directed by his friend Arunraja Kamaraj. Buoyed by the success of the film, Sivakarthikeyan is ready with his second production venture titled as Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja, a first line of the song from the legendary MGR film En Annan. The promos and title announcement of this project had a lot of attention and now we have the news that the film has been cleared by the Censor with a clean U certificate and is releasing on the 14th of June.

Written by Karthik Venugopalan who is making his debut in the feature film department as a director, Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja features a lot of YouTube artists. Television artist Rio Raj is debuting as a hero with Shirin Kanchwala as his lady lead. Nanjil Sampath, RJ Vigneshkanth and Radha Ravi play supporting roles. Singapore based Tamil composer Shabir is scoring the music for the film. U K Senthilkumar has handled cinematography while Fenny Oliver has edited the film. The film is said to be a fun entertainer with a social message which was evident in the way the team announced their title.

While talking about the film, director Karthik Venugopalan had mentioned, “Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja will be a family-friendly commercial laugh riot which will also come with a strong social message. But at the same time, it will not be ‘in your face’ preachy types. I am glad that I am able to have most of my YouTube channel Black Sheep family in the film”. With the last hurdle of censor being cleared and the release date also announced, the team would commence the promotions for the film in full throttle. We wish the team the best for Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja!