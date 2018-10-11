Sivakarthikeyan's selfless move to boost Ratsasan

The Vishnu Vishal - Amala Paul starrer Ratsasan is going from strength to strength at the TN box-office. Thanks to a pre-release press show and the unanimously brilliant reviews that followed, the film took a decent opening last Friday in limited screens, owing to immense competition. But theatres across the state were quick to act and responded positively to the strong public demand for the film. The screens and shows for the film are gradually being increased and it's all set to have a very good second week as well.

Ratsasan is also hot in the remake market. Makers in Hindi, Telugu and Kannada are keeping a close watch on this intense, extremely well-made psycho crime thriller.

In a welcome sign, leading star Sivakarthikeyan has come out in support of Ratsasan. In a crisp video statement, he is seen raving about the film's making, the seat edge thrills that it provides and how it is a rewarding big screen experience. He also appreciates Vishnu Vishal for constantly trying out of the box films and also achieving commercial success with them. Siva also thanks the audience by saying that their patronage for daring films like Ratsasan acts as motivation to actors like him to boldly try different subjects.

Way to go Siva, for being a gracious supporter of good content in Tamil cinema.​